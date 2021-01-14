Srinagar records minus 7.8, coldest since 2012

Minus 5.6 in Kupwara highest night temperature in Kashmir, minus 11.7 in Pahalgam lowest

Srinagar: Srinagar city experienced the coldest night of January in the past eight years as a low of minus 7.8 degree Celsius was recorded in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The J&K meteorological centre said that such severe cold had hit Srinagar city eight years back, on January 14, 2012.

“It was after 8 years that such a low minimum temperature was witnessed in Srinagar city. The last time night temperature at minus 7.8 degree Celsius was recorded was on January 14, 2012,” an official of the meteorological department told Kashmir Reader.

Due to the freezing temperatures, water bodies including the Dal Lake and water supply pipelines were left frozen on Wednesday. Srinagar residents said that till late afternoon they received no supply of water.

Commuters had to go through a tough time as the roads were left slippery due to layer of frost formed during the night and early morning.

Several other parts of Kashmir valley also reeled under intense cold, recording substantial decrease in night temperatures recorded on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures, as per the officials, remained several notches below normal for this time of year.

The famous tourist resort Pahalgam was the coldest place in Kashmir valley where the mercury dipped to minus 11.7 degree Celsius. The famous ski-resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.3 degree Celsius, with its neighbouring Kokernag recording a low of minus 9.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the highest minimum temperature across Kashmir valley, at minus 5.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

In Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Banihal recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius during the same period.

Weather officials on Wednesday predicted the weather to remain dry up to next weekend across Kashmir valley, while adding that the night temperatures will continue to fall due to the dry spell.

“The weather is likely to remain dry up to next weekend, till 22 January. There isn’t any possibility of major inclement weather till then. However, light snowfall and rainfall can happen at isolated places. The temperatures will continue to fall in coming days,” Sonam Lotus, Director, J&K Meteorological Department, told Kashmir Reader.

