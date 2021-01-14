Official warning against walking on icy Dal Lake 

Srinagar: Due to freezing temperatures many water bodies in the Valley, including the world famous Dal Lake, have frozen. Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer State Emergency Operation Centre, Srinagar, said that moving on this thin layer of ice, particularly on the Dal Lake, is very risky and can result in slips, falls, fractures and fatal injuries.

He said that when the thickness of ice is less than 4 inches, it is very unsafe to walk on it and the ice can break, resulting in drowning. He said that there are many springs inside Dal Lake and the ice is very thin at these spots and it’s difficult to spot these locations while walking or playing on the ice surface. He said that Mr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, District Magistrate/Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar has issued an advisory to dissuade people from walking, playing or moving on frozen Dal Lake, as it is unsafe, dangerous & potentially life threatening and that action will be initiated against anyone trying to violate these instructions. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of J&K SDRF and River Police have been deployed in Dal Lake, as a precautionary measure.

