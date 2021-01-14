GoI asks for list of Kashmiri items that deserve GI tag

Srinagar: Kashmir’s copper utensils, wood carving, papier-mâché, carpets, and other such traditional crafts and products may be in line for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag as the Government of India (GoI) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to furnish a list of items which deserve to be tagged under GI.

The Department of Industries and Commerce has also asked details of the items made in J&K which require GI registration.

The government issues a GI tag for products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that is due to that origin. These are typically used for agricultural products, handicrafts and industrial products, for preventing their fakes in the market, says the order issued by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

“There are many goods which require protection so as to avoid counter branding of the same. Therefore, it is enjoined upon all the Administrative Secretaries to furnish details of items which require Geographical Indications registration with Industries and Commerce Department, so that same is shared with the Ministry of commerce and Industry, Government of India,” reads the government order.

So far as part of the efforts to protect the local goods known for their qualities and reputation, 9 items made in J&K currently have GI. Recently, the J&K administration issued the GI certificate for saffron grown in Kashmir Valley. It was aimed at arresting the steep decline in saffron production in Kashmir because it faces stiff competition from Iranian saffron, which has captured over 90% share of the world market.

Pashmina shawls is another Kashmiri item which has the GI tag, This was given after Amritsar started making facsimile shawls which were being sold in the name of Kashmir, bringing it disrepute.

An official from the Industries Department, JK, said that it was a welcome move to have items from Kashmir listed for the GI tag. These items include copper-made utensils, wood carving, papier-mâché, carpets and others, he said.

