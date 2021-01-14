79 fresh Covid cases In J&K

Srinagar: Three travelers were among 79 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.
Among the fresh cases, they said, 30 are from Jammu Division and 49 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 122964.
Giving district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 26 cases, Baramulla 3, Budgam 4, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 2, Shopian 0, Jammu 23, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 1 and Reasi 0.
Moreover, they said, 237 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—125 from Jammu Division and 112 from Kashmir valley. The number of active cases has reduced to 1468 in J&K. GNS