Workshop cum Training Prog on Covid-19 vaccination drive held at Bla

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts to disseminate necessary awareness with regard to the forthcoming vaccination drive commencing from 16 January across the country, a daylong workshop cum training programme was today conducted at Dak Bungalow, here.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo.

On the occasion, the vaccinators and others associated with the vaccination programme were acquainted with the requisite information and other necessary procedures by the master trainers.

Addressing the participants, the DC informed that two centres viz. Govt Medical College Baramulla and Sub-district Hospital Sopore have been established for the inauguration purpose on January 16th.

He added that 42 vaccination sites have also been identified across the district and in the first phase about 3300 health and frontline workers shall be vaccinated.

Dr Itoo said that several misconceptions have been developed among the people and there is no need to pay heed to such rumors. He also informed that the vaccination drive shall be carried out by following the due procedure wherein every beneficiary has to register at designated registration centres.

He said that the process shall be carried out smoothly and none of the private agencies has been engaged in this regard.

Moreover, DC warned the people to remain vigilant about different types of fraudulent calls/messages and said that the administration has established control rooms for providing necessary information.

He said anyone who wants to get the requisite information can contact the COVID-19 Nodal Officer Naveed Altaf with cell no 9622709184.

