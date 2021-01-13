We have proposed Odd-Even formula for next 10 days: SSP Traffic Srinagar

Srinagar: The accumulation of snow on roads and footpaths in the aftermath of snowfall has led to massive gridlocks in the entire Srinagar city in the past few days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic for Srinagar City, Javid Ahmad Koul, said that a proposal has been sent to the administration to implement the Odd-Even formula for easing the traffic situation in the city for the next 10 days.

“All our men are deployed on city roads to regulate traffic. We have extended the stand-down time. We are facilitating the traffic but the snow which is still accumulated on roadsides and footpaths is causing obstruction to the smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

Residents of Srinagar say that the administration has not been able to clear the snow from roads yet, causing difficulties for commuters as it is hampering smooth passage for both vehicles and pedestrians.

“It took me 40 minutes to reach Lal Chowk even on motorbike, and the same for return. I was about to freeze due to the cold and tiredness. It is the failure of the administration that they did not clear snow from roads properly,” said Rameez Ahmad.

“The SMC should clear the snow accumulated on the sides of roads in Srinagar. It will ease movement of traffic,” he added.

Basit, a resident of Dargah area, said that it took him three hours to reach Bemina Bypass from Dal Gate in a car. “The worst traffic jams I have seen in my life so far,” he remarked.

Another commuter, Aijaz Ahmad, said, “First I got stuck at Rambagh flyover for at least 45 minutes, followed by a massive traffic jam at Jahangir Chowk for another 30 minutes. We are used to traffic jams but this is something else.”

