Talat Parvez inaugurates Pre-Fab Block at GDC Marh, releases maiden college newsletter

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, today inaugurated Pre-fabricated block besides releasing maiden issue of college Newsletter “THE SAGE” at Government Degree College Marh.
Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, Professor M Y Peerzada, Former Minister, Chowdhary Sukhnandan Kumar, Nodal Principal, Jammu division, Professor Ravinder Tickoo, Member District Development Council, Balbir Lal, Block Development Chairman, Marh, Surinder Kumar and SDM Marh were also present on the occasion.
Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of college staff and management for providing quality education among the students besides imbibing in them high moral values to help them become a good citizen.
Commissioner Secretary inspected the Pre-fabricated block including computer laboratory, Physics laboratory, smart classroom, Chemistry laboratory, Psychological laboratory and counselling room. He also interacted with the students and staff and had an overview of education standards being ensured in the college. He stressed upon the concerned authorities for providing skill development courses in the colleges as part of crash courses thus opening job opportunities for the youth.
Later, Commissioner Secretary distributed prizes among the meritorious students and others who participated in the cultural activities.
Earlier, Principal GDC Marh, Professor Aekta Gupta, presented the annual report highlighting the main working of the institute besides elaborating the academic and extra-curricular achievements.
Assistant Professor, Satish Kumar presented vote of thanks.
Among others various senior officers from the local administration, adjoining educational institutions besides Sarpanchs and Panchs of the area were present on the occasion.