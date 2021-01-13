MC Pampore clears snow around shrines, lanes and bylanes

PAMPORE: After clearing snow from all major roads in Pampore town, the officials of Municipal Committee Pampore( MCP) started clearing Shrines, lanes and by- lanes in the Saffron town Pampore.
The officials told Kashmir Reader that as per instructions of director Urban Local Bodies under observation of executive officer, they have been working tirelessly from many days to through important roads open and were successful in opening all major roads using machines for the purpose.
On Tuesday the Municipal Committee Pampore carried out a drive for clearing snow from inner lanes leading to various Shrines and Mosques. The snow was cleaned from within the premises of these shrines also.
“Our employees today cleared snow from approach roads to various shrines and mosques manually” Manzoor Ahmad Pampori, Khilaf Warzi Inspector Municipal Committee Pampori told Kashmir Reader, adding that these lanes and by lanes had to be cleaned because they were unable to take heavy machines there.
He added that approach paths to Khank-e- Moula, Khawaja Maqsood Wali (RA), Khawaja Sheikh Shareef Ud Din ( Shukh Bab Sahab) (RA), Sead Sahab Pampore and other religious places were cleared off snow.
“We are also clearing approach roads to individual houses and helping people to evacuate vehicles stranded in snow,” Manzoor said.
