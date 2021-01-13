Mayor for joint strategy between corporation , allied departments to tackle snow, traffic mess

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Mr Junaid Azim Mattu Tuesday convened a meeting to review the progress of the Snow Clearance process at Traffic junctions and other problem spots with the aim to ensure proper vehicular traffic movement and to reduce traffic congestion in and around the city , in his office chamber.

Besides Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali, representative of SSP Traffic Srinagar DySP Traffic South Adil , S. E Drainage , Joint Commissioner Works SMC,Executive Engineers (All) Civil/ Mechanical Drainage/ SMC,Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Chief Transport Officer, SMC, Chief Enforcement Officer, SMC.

At the outset of the meeting he stressed the need of establishing a joint team that will be looked after by DySP Traffic south and North , Executive engineer R&B city roads Division, Executive engineer left river Works division , Chief Transport Officer and Enforcement Officer Central for working in Coordination and strategising for the snow clearance work mechanism at vulnerable traffic junctions to reduce and ease out traffic related issues.

Similarly focus was also laid on creating another Joint Control room for swift removal of snow clearance in the city comprising of representatives from MED division, R&B, SMC and Health department so that there would be timely and smooth snow clearance in wake of fresh snowfall forecast.

It is significantly important that all concerned departments work in coordination and cordially to deliver the best and time bound services to the citizens of Srinagar that will also help in timely snow clearance.

On the occasion it was also directed by Mayor that a Joint team of Anti Encroachment and Enforcement SMC will be also be created that will work in close coordination with Traffic department to outline policy and identify three red zones in the first instance in the city where Hawkers , street vendors create traffic hurdles by occupying pedestrian space and become obstruction for smooth flow of vehicular movement .

A joint strategy needs to be devised and implemented together to tackle the encroachment issues

For Sunday markets Mattu has directed Enforcement Officer central along with the concerned ward officer to work under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Works to inspect and allow vendors as per the demarcated vending zone space in order to avoid any untowards incident due to the overcrowding of the market .

It was also decided that Sunday market shall be barricaded and no vehicular movement should be allowed to ply on that stretch so as to avoid traffic related issues on Sundays.

Meanwhile Mattu while taking review of snow clearance and preparedness for fresh snow forecast appreciated the entire team of SMC officers along with all the employees particularly sanitation workers for being dedicated and committed in snow clearance Works.

He said that despite limited options the entire team worked hard and remained alert on tenterhooks to meet any eventuality on ground.

He expressed his sincere gratitude towards the Corporation requested officers to be more proactive and expedite the working mechanism in a more effective and limited time bound manner whether the issues are pertaining to public concern or the internal policy matters.

Meanwhile Mayor at the end of the meeting said that with a new strain of Covid 19 Pandemic more precautionary measures has to be taken and SMC apart from being prepared and geared up for snow clearance with a fleet of Eighty machines in a state of readiness will ensure simultaneously that the Masks Up Srinagar Campaign is to be taken to its logical end.

We need to ensure that no person is allowed to be on roads or at public places , public transport Institutions , banks, government, private offices, malls without wearing masks said Mattu.

