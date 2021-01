Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF party in Rainawari area of Srinagar. However, no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

Officials said that militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF party of 21 battalion outside Chatti Padhsahi Gurudwara here in Rainawari.

“However, no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident,” officials said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

(KNO)