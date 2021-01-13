First batch of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Srinagar 

Srinagar: The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines reached Srinagar Wednesday afternoon with officials saying that the first dose will be given to health care workers.

“Today, we received our 1st batch of Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination will be started on 16 January across the country for which department has already done groundwork and mock drills,” officials said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Qazi Haroon said that they received first batch of vaccines in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon and accordingly they will be forwarded to different areas so that vaccination drive can begin along with other states on 16 January.

Qazi said that they have arranged choppers to take vaccines to far off places in J&K like Gurez, Tanghdar Karnah and by Friday they will be all ready to start the vaccination process along with the entire country on Saturday.

Pertinently, the first phase of the vaccination drive will cover 30 crore people in India.

India has authorised two Covid-19 vaccines – indigenous Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca & Serum Institute of India vaccine Covishield for emergency use.

KNO

