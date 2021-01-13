DDC Kulgam monitors Snow clearance operations during night hours

KULGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today visited several areas of the district during night hours to monitor snow clearance operation going on to widen the roads for smooth movement of traffic.
The DDC said that the Snow clearance operations have been completed across all the roads of the district and now snow clearance for widening of these roads have been initiated to ensure hassle free traffic movement.
He also instructed all the officers and officials of the line departments to remain alert and available to the people so that they do not suffer at any level
The DDC during the visit was accompanied by ACR Kulgam Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz,Tehsildar Kulgam, Ali Mohammad Bhat and other officers.
KULGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today visited several areas of the district during night hours to monitor snow clearance operation going on to widen the roads for smooth movement of traffic.