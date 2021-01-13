DAC meet held to asses Snowfall damages at Kulgam

KULGAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Damage Assessment Committee to review damages caused to private and public property due to recent snowfall.
During the meeting it was informed that scores of structures have suffered damages in the district as per preliminary reports.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned to submit a final property damage report within two days so that the compensation can be released to the affected.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Development Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildars and other officers.
KULGAM: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Damage Assessment Committee to review damages caused to private and public property due to recent snowfall.