Biker dies after being hit by a bus in Bandipora

Bandipora: An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in S.K Payeen area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday .
Police official told Kashmir Reader that the motorcyclist was hit by a speedy Bus bearing registration number JK13-1815 near Churtung mode area of S.K Payeen Bandipora, leaving him critically injured.
He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on his arrival.
The official identified the deceased as Liyakat Ahmad Mir Gojar son of Hidayatulla Mir Gojar, a resident of Check Garoora area of Bandipora.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a case under relevant section.
