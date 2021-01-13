A stone erect said you lie beneath;

the fine soil, swathed in white

but, who bound your blissful youth

to a lonely long home?

My dearest son! My embrace craves for you.

Won’t you fill it again?

A pile of ballads I had,

in praise of your youth and beauty

but they turned them to elegies.

My voice has choked in my throat,

and ruthless moments urge

to chant them loud.

Who’d I sing it to?

They set your cradle on fire,

my hands burnt in hoarding the ashes.

My beloved son, you were yet to part my lap,

though you chose to sleep in a land so infertile.

Can you advise, how’ll a bud bloom

in a barren land?

O, you tyrant death! Go and whisper in his ear –

This Eid, I take his word to come.

I’ll sew a pair of garments for him

gilded in silver and gold.

I’ll decorate the porch, and

pull back the drapes,

and sing the ballads for him again.

‘A gravestone’ is one of the poems in the writer’s upcoming book of poetry, ‘The Cemetery Unnamed’.

