121 fresh Covid cases In J&K

Srinagar: Six travellers were among 121 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
Among the fresh cases, they said, 55 are from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 122885.
Giving district-wise details, the officials told GNS, Srinagar reported 35 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 7, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 0, Shopian 1, Jammu 47, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 1, Kathua 3, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.
Moreover, they said, 174 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—77 from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir valley. The number of active cases has reduced to 1629 in J&K.
There was no Covid related death reported in J&K today. They said that so far 1200 people died in the Valley while 712 have succumbed to the virus in Jammu region.
Srinagar district with 452 deaths tops the list followed by Jammu (365), Baramulla (172), Budgam (111), Kupwara (94), Pulwama (88), Anantnag (84), Doda (64), Bandipora (61), Udhampur (57), Kulgam (53), Rajouri (55), Kathua (50), Ganderbal (46), Shopian (39), Samba (39), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar(22), and Reasi (15).
GNS