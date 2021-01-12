SC stays implementation of farm laws, sets up panel to resolve impasse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi borders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will pass an order to this effect.

The committee will look into the farmers’ grievances against the three new laws.

During the hearing, the top sought cooperation of the protesting farmers and made it clear that no power can prevent it from setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over the controversial farm laws.

