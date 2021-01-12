Except Jammu & Srinagar, all J&K districts report single-digit new cases

SRINAGAR: One Covid-19 related death was reported in J&K on Monday, the deceased a resident of Jammu district. The number of fresh cases reported in the Union Territory was 113. Among these new cases, 67 were reported from Kashmir division and 47 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 42 new cases while Jammu district reported 67 cases. In Kashmir valley, four districts — Kulgam, Barmulla, Ganderbal and Shopain — reported only one new case. Budgam reported 7 new cases, Anantnag district 2, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 5, and Bandipora 3.
In Jammu division, four districts reported zero new cases — Reasi, Samba, Ramban, and Doda. Poonch reported 1 new case, Kishtwar 1, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, and Kathua 2.
