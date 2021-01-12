Chances of snow, rain a week later

SRINAGAR: Meanwhile, the meteorological department on Monday predicted chances of snowfall and rainfall on 18th and 19th January across Kashmir valley. However, the intensity is yet to be known and will be known better in the next two days, it said.
“Currently, it shows that there will be inclement weather in Kashmir valley on 18th and 19th. There are chances of snowfall and rainfall during these two days. However, can’t speak of the intensity yet. It will get clear in the next two days,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, Meteorological Department, J&K, told Kashmir Reader.
As per the official data, the minimum temperatures showed a surge across Kashmir valley on Monday, except at Gulmarg which recorded a low of minus 9.6 degree Celsius. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius and maximum of 4.1 degree Celsius. Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius and maximum of 3.7 degree Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 and a maximum of 3.4 degree Celsius temperature on Monday. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 1.0 degree Celsius and 5.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded minus 2.0 degree Celsius minimum temperature and 2.1 degree Celsius maximum temperature.
