Bus crushes motorcyclist to death in Bandipora

Bandipora: An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in S.K Payeen area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday .

A police official told Kashmir Reader that the motorcyclist was hit by a speedy bus bearing registration number JK13-1815 near Churtung Mod area of S.K Payeen Bandipora, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official identified the deceased as Liyakat Ahmad Mir Gojar son of Hidayatulla Mir Gojar, a resident of Check Garoora area of Bandipora.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a case under relevant sections