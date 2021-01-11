Two JeM militant associates arrested in Awantipora: Police

Awantipora: Police claimed to have arrested two Jaish militant associates in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 130 Bn CRPF arrested two militant associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora area who were involved in providing shelter, support, logistics, as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the militants in Awantipora and Tral area and passing sensitive information to the militants of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, police said.

The arrested militant associates have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh from Gadhikhal Chersoo and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh from Midoora Awantipora, police said in a statement.

It said Incriminating material including ammunition has been recovered from both the arrested persons.

The arrested militant associates have been in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms and one of them had also gone to PaK and had met some militant commanders there, police said.

Case FIR number 07/2021 stands registered against the said arrested terror associate in Police Station Awantipora under relevant sections of law, police said.

