Bandipora: The owner of a rice mill was killed after he got trapped in the mill’s machine at Shahgund area of Bandipora district on Monday.

Official sources said that the mill owner, identified as Abdul Majeed Dar, son of Abdul Kareem Dar of Shahgund, was immediately taken to community health centre at Hajin. Dctors there declared the 60-year-old as brought dead. Further details are awaited. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print