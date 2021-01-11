Hundreds of vehicles stranded on highway as wall of bridge collapses near Jawahar Tunnel

Srinagar: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway came to an unexpected halt and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road in bone-chilling cold on Sunday evening after the retaining wall of a bridge collapsed at Seiri area near Kella Morh in Ramban district, officials said.
They said that there is no passageway for the traffic to move, leaving vehicles stranded where they were, close to the Jawahar Tunnel.
T Namgyal, ADGP Traffic J&K, said that the retaining wall collapsed and there is no space now for traffic to move.
The Traffic Police Headquarters said that its traffic plan for Monday stands modified. “No vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar NHW from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to sudden damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” it said.
