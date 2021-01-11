Earthquake jolts Chenab Valley, tremors felt across J&K

Thathri: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake Monday evening shook Chenab Valley districts including Doda, Kishtwār and Ramban while tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to news agency KNO), the earthquake occurred at 07:33 pm.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda passed on immediate directions to all the Tehsildars and SHOs to report the damages, if any, in their respective areas.
He also urged people across the district not to panic and to stay safe and follow all safety measures on priority basis
KNO