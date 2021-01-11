Covid cases continue to decline, most from Jammu now

One death reported in J&K
Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in J&K on Sunday, the deceased a resident of Kupwara district. The number of fresh cases reported in the Union Territory was 113. Among these new cases, 57 were reported from Kashmir division and 56 from Jammu division.
Srinagar reported 18 new cases while Jammu district reported 48 cases.
In Kashmir valley, two districts — Kulgam and Bandipora — reported zero new cases. Anantnag district reported 5 new cases, Shopian 4, Baramulla 6, Ganderbal 2, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 3, and Budgam 15.
In Jammu division, five districts reported zero new cases — Reasi, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, and Udhampur, while Rajouri reported 1 new case, Samba 3, Kathua 1 and Doda 3.
Officials said that 195 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 141 from Kashmir and 54 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,18,616 which include 69,553 from Kashmir and 49,064 from Jammu division.
The officials added that J&K currently has 2,011 active cases, of which 1,019 are from Kashmir and 992 from Jammu.