CMO Srinagar to lead probe into alleged medical negligence in 14-month-old Zikra’s case

Srinagar: The district administration here has constituted a committee to investigate the alleged medical negligence at ASG Hospital Srinagar that caused damage in the brain of 14-month-old Zikra.

According to the news agency KNO, Additional District Magistrate Srinagar has constituted a three-member committee headed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of the following committee for fixing responsibility for alleged medical negligence at ASG Hospital Srinagar in the case of minor baby girl namely Zikra (aged 14 months).

“Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar will be Chairman of the committee while Representative Opthalmology Department, SMHS, Srinagar will be its member and any other expert to be co-opted as member by CMO, Srinagar,” the order reads.

The above committee shall submit its report to the office of the Distict Magistrate Srinagar within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order, the order reads.

The family of Zikra had stated that an overdose of anaesthesia at the private hospital in Srinagar had damaged the brain of the 14-month-old girl when she was undergoing treatment a year ago.

The family also said the authorities at the hospital instead of accepting their guilt challenged them to file a case against the hospital.

