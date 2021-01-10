Two persons die of Covid

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported two Covid related deaths on Saturday. The deceased were residents of Jammu and Kathua districts.

A total of 1,909 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,198 have been in Kashmir division and 711 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases reported from across J&K on Saturday evening was 122. Among these new cases, 58 were reported from Kashmir and 64 from Jammu division.

Srinagar reported lowest single-day cases at 25 while Jammu district recorded 47 cases.

In Kashmir valley, two districts reported zero cases which include Anantnag, Shopian whereas Baramulla reported 8 new cases, Ganderbal 2, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 7, and Budgam 5, Bandipora 2.

In Jammu division, four districts reported zero cases which include Rajouri , Samba , Poonch, Ramban whereas Udhampur reported 5 new cases, Kishtwar 2, Reasi 1, Kathua 4 and Doda 5.

Officials said that 267 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 151 from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,18,422 which include 69,412 from Kashmir and 49,010 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 2,094 active cases, of which 1,104 are from Kashmir and 990 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 451 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (111), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (93), Anantnag (84) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (61), Shopian (39), and Ganderbal (46).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 364 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (55), Doda (64), Kathua (50), Samba (39), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (22) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

