Traffic comes to standstill on Sgr-Jammu highway as retaining wall of bridge collapses in Ramban

Srinagar: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world, was halted on Sunday evening after the retaining wall of a bridge collapsed at Seiri area near Kella Morh in Ramban district, officials said.

They said that there is no passageway for the traffic to move, leaving vehicles stranded near the spot, close to the Jawahar tunnel.

T Namgyal, ADGP Traffic J&K, said the retaining wall collapsed as a result of which there is no space for the traffic to move. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print