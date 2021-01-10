Snow still bars access to many Srinagar localities

Srinagar: Many lanes and bylanes in Srinagar city were yet to be cleared of snow by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday.

“No one was sent to our locality to clear snow accumulated in the lanes,” said Muzaffar, a resident of Nowshera.

Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Abu Bakar Colony in Naika Bagh, said that for the past five days no one had come to clear the snow. “We are stuck inside our homes as we are not able to take our vehicles out. The administration has failed to clear the snow from entire localities. It is a shame,” he said.

In a tweet, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said on Saturday that “85% lanes in Srinagar cleared/access restored by SMC. Vehicles parked in a lot of lanes preventing clearance. We won’t stop operations till all lanes are cleared. Narrow alleys being cleared manually by our field teams. Falling snow from rooftops has added to the challenge.”

However, people in many areas complained that access to their neighbourhood was still blocked due to snow even after 5 days. “Only half of the lane at Khalil Colony Soura, opposite the HDFC Bank, has been cleared. We are not able to move out,” said Rameez Ahmad, a local resident.

“Even in medical emergency, ambulances cannot enter our locality as lanes and bylanes are yet to be cleared,” he added.

