Locally-made’ IED defused in Mendhar

 

Poonch: Police and army defused a “locally made” Improvised Explosive Device in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources said that an unclaimed bike with some “IED-type object” adjacent to it was found near Pankha, prompting authorities to close Mendhar-Gohlad road while Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the area.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that the BDS later defused the locally made IED, thereby averting a tragedy,
The motorcycle—Pulser (JK02BP/7298)— was found in suspicious conditions at Pankha, about 3 kilometers from Mendhar. The locals informed Police Station Mendhar following which a police party along with Army’s 49RR rushed to the spot.

The area was immediately cordoned off following which the BDS squad defused the explosive material. (GNS)

