Lashkar associate held, hideout busted in Pampore village, police say

PAMPORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of the LeT and busted a hideout at his residence in Chandhara village of Pampore area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
As per a police statement, Pampore police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF busted the hideout measuring 10×5×5 ft in the cow shed of a residential house belonging to one Adil Ahmad Shah, son of Azad Ahmad Shah.
The hideout was busted after carrying out a search of the said house this morning, police said.

It further added that Shah, an alleged LeT associate was also arrested and “incriminating material” of outfit Lashker-e-Taiba and 26 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from the hideout.

A case stands registered at Police Station Pampore under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act, police added.

