KU postpones UG 3rd year, OCMIL exams scheduled on Jan 11

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Saturday that the Undergraduate 3rd year and OCMIL examinations scheduled to be held on Monday (January 11, 2021) are postponed.
Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later on, he said.

