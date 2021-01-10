J&K govt declares recent heavy snowall as ‘State Specific Natural Calamity’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday declared the recent heavy snowfall in the region as “State Specific Natural Calamity” under SDRF.

A government handout while making the announcement on behalf of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that 4×4 rescue vehicles, ambulances will be provided to districts with immediate effect.

Besides, the LG has directed for rationalizing deployment of machinery and equipment for snow clearance from roads and make necessary emergency facilities available to render critical help in contingent situations.

The LG has also lauded the efforts of employees working on ground 24×7 in challenging climatic conditions and has directed administration to identify gaps and make concerted efforts to fill the same to redress the concerning issues of the people.

