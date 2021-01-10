GDC Bandipora holds international webinar on career prospects while studying abroad

Srinagar: Hassan Khoihami Memorial Government Degree College Bandipora Sunday conducted an international online lecture/webinar entitled “Career Prospectus and Opportunities While Studying Abroad’’.

The webinar-cum-online lecture, which ran from 10am-12pm noon, was delivered live from Harvard University, USA by Dr Shabir Hassan.

Dr Shabir Hassan is presently working as Research Scientist and Faculty at Harvard University. Faculty of different colleges/institutions, scholars and students from different parts of the world participated in the webinar on ZOOM cloud.

In a detailed presentation, Dr Shabir Hassan gave an overview of foreign universities which provide courses on full term scholarship/fellowship to Indian Students. He talked about various important exams such as GRE, TOEFL that students need to qualify to find themselves competitive at international level. Driven from his personal experience, Dr Shabir spoke about wide range of issues which we are confronted with and pointed that how through guidance and career counselling the innate potential of the students could be chiselled and channelized towards the better prospects of life. He talked about the options of career development/employment in research and teaching that galore in foreign countries like USA, UK, Japan and Germany.

Earlier, in the welcome address, the Principal of the college Dr Mohammad Amin Malik while introducing the guest speaker spoke about the importance of career counselling and guidance for students in the colleges of J&K. He said that our qualified youth today are facing unemployment problems, economic insecurity and unfulfilled career ambitions which has pushed them towards frustration. He talked about self-actualization and how a person can achieve one’s full potential. In the current globalized scenario, the career opportunities and jobs are no longer confined to urban centres or within the country but are available across the globe. The youth need to roll up their sleeves for better prospects and opportunities anywhere in the world, he maintained.

The entire session was quite interactive and students, faculty and research scholars of various colleges and institutions asked a number of questions. The program was jointly organized by the faculty members of the college Dr. Mubashir Hamid, Dr Ghulam Hassan Dar, Dr Nasrul Islam and Prof. Shabir Ahmad Parey who presented the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the session.

