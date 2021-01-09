Police installs SMS Based Grievance Monitoring System at DPO Kupwara

Srinagar: In order to ensure transparent, accountable and speedy redressal of grievances of general public of the district Kupwara, Police has installed a mobile SMS based grievance tracking system at DPO Kupwara.

SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar-IPS while launching the SMS based Grievance Monitoring System said that it is a significant landmark in making police more accessible, transparent and citizen friendly.

The new system ensures that when any complaint is received, a unique ID No. is generated for the applicant / grievance holder. The complainants contact details, address, email ID etc is attached to a digital scan of the complaint and a gist of complaint is noted down in a database. Further the complaint is forwarded to the concerned police official with necessary directions for lawful disposal. The complainant receives a SMS based acknowledgement of the receipt of complaint along with all essential information regarding the name, rank, contact details of the police personnel to whom the complaint is assigned to. An SMS is also forwarded to the concerned Police Station/Post through the grievance cell along with all details of the complaint besides the directions issued from the cell.

Upon the final closure of the grievance an SMS is again forwarded to the complainant with result of enquiry, for speedy information. A regular review of the pending grievances is being done with the aim to ensure grievance redressal of citizens in a transparent and speedy manner.

The aim of installing the system is to promote a working culture of accountability and people oriented policing among subordinate formations of District Police and strengthen the time honoured bond between general public and District Police Kupwara.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print