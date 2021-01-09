Police arrest two more drug peddlers in Awantipora, cannabis recovered

Awantipora: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered cannabis in Awantipora area of south Kashmir district of Pulwama, a police officer said.
Continuing its drive against the Drug peddlers and its propagators, Awantipora Police arrested two drug peddlers from Reshipora area.
Acting on information, Reshipora Police Post placed a special Naka at Dogripora near Railway Crossing and arrested two drug peddler identified as Muntazir Ahmad Sheikh @ Deepu son of Ali Mohammad and Mohammad Yousuf Khan@Rajoo son of Mohammad Qasim Khan both resident of Gopalpora Budgam, police said.
The arrested two persons were travelling in a vehicle which was signaled to stop and during search 1.150 Kgs Cannabis Sticks (suspected to be charas) was recovered from the possession of the persons boarding in the vehicle.
Vehicle Alto) bearing registration number JK04D -4088 used in the commission of the said crime has also been seized.
Case FIR Number 04/2021 under relevant sections of NDPS stands registered at Police Station Awantipora.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law.
Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.