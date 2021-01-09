Land acquisition status of NH-444 reviewed at Kulgam

KULGAM: The District Collector Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review progress and status of land acquisition for NH-444 here.
The District Collector on the occasion enjoined upon the teams, that the re-measurement of the NH-444 project be prepared within days.
The meeting among others was attended by Collector (NH-444) ADC, Executive Engineer 1st PC Division Srinagar, CASTA team, Revenue, R&B and other officials.
