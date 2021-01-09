Fresh snow disrupts flights at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Following fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir valley including Srinagar, several flights have been delayed or cancelled at the Srinagar International airport here.

Officials said that given the inclement weather, more flight could be cancelled . They asked the concerned passengers to follow updates of their flights and act accordingly.

The flight operation at Srinagar International Airport resumed on January 6 after four days of closure due to heavy snowfall. Srinagar Airport witnessed highest passenger movement of approximately 11,000 on January 8, the officials added. (GNS)

