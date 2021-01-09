Draw of lots for establishment of MSF unit held at G’bal

GANDERBAL: The Department of Sheep Husbandry Ganderbal today held a draw of lots for the selection of beneficiaries for establishment of Mini Sheep Farm (MSF) units here.
The draw of lots for selection of beneficiaries was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba.
The department had invited applications for establishment of Mini Sheep Farm (50 Ewes unit) in the district and 62 applications received were put for draw of lots for selection of beneficiaries. Following results three applicants were selected while seven others were kept in the waitlist.
It was given out that the total cost of the unit is Rs 2.38 lakh for which margin money is Rs 0.38 lakh and loan amount is Rs 2 lakh besides back ended subsidy of Rs 0.60 lakh shall be provided by the department.
District Sheep Husbandry Officer (DSHO) Ganderbal, Dr. Javaid Ahmad Baba, Lead District Manager besides other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.
