Couple, their 2 minor children suffer ‘asphxia due to gas heater’ in Shopian village; stable

Pulwama: Four members of a family were found unconscious early Saturday morning allegedly after inhaling gas in Nussipora Audoora village of Keegam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Officials said that Javaid Ahmed Thoker, son of Mohamad Iqbal Thoker, his wife and two minor children were found unconscious at their residence this morning after which a police team from Police Post Keegam evacuated them to sib district hospital Rajpora of Pulwama district where they are said to be stable.
An official said that the family must have become unconscious after inhaling gas from the has heater they had kept running during the night.
Locals have hailed the efforts of Shopian police for their prompt action of removing the family to the hospital. (KNO)