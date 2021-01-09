Bird flu: Govt bans import of poultry in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Thursday banned import of poultry into the region in view of spread of bird flu in neighbouring states.
An order issued by Principal Secretary to Government Animal Husbandry Department Navin Choudhary said that in the wake of spread of bird flu in neighbouring states and in view of declaration of whole J&K as “Controlled Area” for bird flu disease, the government had imposed complete ban on important of live birds including poultry and unprocessed meat into J&K by exercise of powers conferred under section 10 of the Prevention and Control of infectious and contagious Diseases Act, 2009.
The ban will be effective with immediate effect till January 14, the order said.
“The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation,” it added.
The SKUAST Kashmir, meanwhile, issued an advisory in the wake of reports about the flu in six states. It asked the poultry farmers to improve biosecurity measures in their farms and keep farms free from all wild bird attractants like open feed, scattered indisposed carcasses etc. It also asked the farmers to restrict visitor entry into the farm premises.
