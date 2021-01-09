122 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,22,425.
Out of the total cases, 1,18,422 have recovered so far. A total of 1,909 patients have died leaving a total of 2,094 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 58 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 64 infections.
