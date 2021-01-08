Three Covid deaths, 127 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three Covid related deaths on Thursday, two from Kashmir division and one from Jammu. The deceased were residents of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Jammu districts.

A total of 1,903 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,196 have been in Kashmir division and 707 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases reported from across J&K on Thursday evening was 127. Among these new cases, 21were reported from Kashmir and 106 from Jammu division.

Srinagar reported lowest single-day cases at 5 while Jammu district recorded 47 cases.

In Kashmir valley, four districts were reported zero which include Budgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam were as Baramulla reported 3 new cases, Ganderbal 4, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 5, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Udhampur reported 44 new cases, where as four districts reported zero case which include Kistwara,Poonch , Ramban, Reasi, Samba 6, and Kathua 1, Doda 3.

Officials said that 187 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 77 from Kashmir and 110 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,17,877 which include 69,141 from Kashmir and 48,736 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 2,396 active cases, of which 1,277 are from Kashmir and 1,119 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 451 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (110), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (93), Anantnag (84) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (39), and Ganderbal (46).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 362 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (39), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (22) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

