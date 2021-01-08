Seminary gutted in massive blaze in Srinagar’s Noorbagh

Srinagar: An Islamic seminary was gutted in a massive blaze last night in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

The fire broke out at Madrasa Islamiya Arabia Daru Salaam Baghwanpora Noorbagh Srinagar during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday as per locals.

They said that fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames later.

However, the buidling was fully damaged and belongings worth lakhs got damaged, they said.

Officials said that the fire broke out after short circuit while further investigation is going on. (KNO)

