KU postpones exams scheduled on Jan 8, 9

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Thursday that undergraduate 2nd year examination scheduled on Friday and UG 6th semester examination scheduled on Saturday are postponed in view of heavy snowfall.
Fresh dates for the deferred UG examinations will be notified later on, he said.
Meanwhile, the LLM 2nd semester examination papers which were scheduled to be held on Friday have been rescheduled.
“The examination of LM17216DCE and LM17217DCE papers shall now be held on 14 January 2021. The time and venue shall remain unchanged,” said Head and Dean School of Law, Prof M Ayub.
He said the examination of BALLB 7th semester paper (Property Law), scheduled on January 9, 2021 is rescheduled and will now be held on January 11, 2021.