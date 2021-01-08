Kashmir University changes exam timing of UG exams, except on Fridays

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo said on Friday that the new timing for UG 6th semester, UG 1st year, UG 2nd year and UG 3rd year will now be 12.00 Noon instead of 11am (previous timing).
However, Prof Nawchoo said, there shall be no change in the examination timing on Fridays.
“A notification for the revised timing has also been issued and is available on the University website,” he said.
