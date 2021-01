Srinagar: The central government has amended Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act to merge IAS, IPS and IFS cadre of Jammu and Kashmir with Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories Act.

An ordinance in this regard has been promulgated by the President of India.

This is the first amendment in the Reorganisation law after it was approved by the Parliament in August 2019.(KNO)

