High-level avalanche warning

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (DMA) on Wednesday issued High Danger-level avalanche warning for higher reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Kulgam districts.

Medium-level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Rajouri, Udhampur, Ganderbal and Reasi districts.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid going to the vulnerable areas and to remove snow from their rooftops to avoid loss of lives.

