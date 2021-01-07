J&K govt bans import of poultry over bird flu threat

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday banned import of poultry into the region in view of spread of bird flu in neighbouring states.

An order under number 09-ASH of 2021, dated 07-01-2021, issued by Principal Secretary to Government Animal Husbandry Department, Navin Choudhary said that in the wake of spread of bird flu in neighbouring states, as a measure and in view of declaration of whole J&K as “Controlled Area” for bird flu disease, the government had imposed complete ban on important of live birds including poultry and unprocessed meat into J&K by exercise of powers conferred under section 10 of the Prevention and Control of infectious and contagious Diseases Act, 2009.

The ban will be effective with immediate effect, till January 14, the order said.

“The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation,” it further added.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print