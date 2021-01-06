Round the clock monitoring to minimise disruption: DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar district administration including all departments concerned was on its toes all through Tuesday as heavy snowfall battered the district as other parts of the Kashmir region where a harsh weather spell has been underway since Sunday.

Huge number of men and machineries of snow-clearance and power departments were on the ground as part of a massive response mechanism activated across Srinagar in efforts to ease disruptions to essential services resulting from the snowfall.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was himself out monitoring the response mechanism. He visited all Tehsils of the district to inspect the response mechanism and to take firsthand assessment of requirements surrounding essential services and supplies thrown out of order as a result of the snowfall.

He held on-road meetings with officers and officials in each Tehsil reviewing the status of snow-clearance and restoration of affected services. He directed for round-the-clock efforts for as long as required while appreciating the exceptional hard work of departments concerned and their men in dealing with this challenging situation that has thrown life out of gear.

Speaking on the occasion he assured that round-the-efforts are being made in efforts to minimise disruption to essential services while it’s still snowing adding that all the affected services will be restored soon after it stops snowing. He said snow-clearance has been a major challenge due to continued snowfall and the prevailing sub-zero temperature hardening the snow as it accumulates.

Giving details of the snow-clearance operation he informed that a total of 3915 kilometres of linear road length was snow-cleared by 1900 Hrs Tuesday adding that huge numbers of machineries and men of MED and PWD and PMGSY were involved in the effort in their respective areas of operation. SMC and its men and machines were also was involved in the effort clearing lanes and by-lanes.

Power was another area receiving major focus of the administration in its efforts to minimise disruptions. Of 6500 transformers in the city only 9 transformers were reported damaged during the day for which alternative transformers were dispatched. 23 out of 258 11kV feeders which were reported damaged were responded to promptly by KPDCL teams. Repair work thereon continues in earnest and will be restored soon. All of 36 of 33kV feeders were operational. Curtailments in many areas were necessitated as a preventive measure to avoid loss of life or property.

The water supply system suffered damages at six locations out of which 5 were repaired fully by the evening. Repair work is underway at the sixth locations which is expected to be completed by midnight.

It is notable that services to hospitals were functioning normally and no disruptions was reported. Two houses which were damaged in Eidgah and Panthachowk tehsils were sanctioned relief amounts of Rs 1 lakh each.

While appreciating their patience Dr Shahid appealed to the residents of the district to cooperate with the district administration stating that the situation as it exists in the district as a result of the extreme weather demands special cooperation. He assured that all roads and lanes will be cleared and affected services restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile in view of the heavy and continuous snowfall in the district the Srinagar administration has issued an urgent appeal to the general public to avoid non-essential movement of private transportation while it’s still snowing to facilitate unhindered snow-clearance operations.

It said that the snowfall situation as it exists at the moment demands that non-essentials vehicles are kept off the roads as their movement is hindering the snow-clearance operations including movement of relevant machineries from one place to another.

The district administration has meanwhile asked the general public of the district to contact helpline numbers of different departments for urgent assistance that might be required in view of the prevailing weather situation.

The departments can be contacted at PMGSY 7006605349, MED 01942497458, PWD (R&B) 01942311364, 01942313751, KPDCL 6006613056, 6006613057, 6006613058, 6006613059, 6006613060, SMC 01942474499, FCSCA 18001807011, TRAFFIC 01942455179, JAL SHAKTI DEPARTMENT 01942452047, 01942477207, DRAINAGE 01942474499, UEED 9419555565, 9682319763, and IRRIGATION & FLOOD CONTROL 01942502946, 01942502947.

The general public can also contact DC Office Srinagar at 6006333308, 9419028242, 9419028251, 9419014723.

